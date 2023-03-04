‘Justice for All’: Donald Trump releases song featuring Jan 6 rioters

Former US president Donald Trump courted controversy after he released a single for his promotional campaign that features prisoners incarcerated in the January 6 Capital Hill riots.

Called “Justice for All”, the song was made available on Friday on major streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.

It is listed in the "devotional & spiritual" section on Apple Music, while on YouTube, Trump is mentioned as the composer of the track.

The song was reportedly released to raise funds to support the families of Trump supporters who are in jail for their role in the riots. However, the proceeds will not go to the families of those who assaulted a police officer, a limited liability company run by conservative commentator Ed Henry said.

The song begins with the choir singing "The Star-Spangled Banner," with Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and ends with the prisoners chanting "U-S-A! ".

According to Forbes, which first reported the song being produced, the choir consists of a group of about 20 men that are being held at the Washington, DC jail.

The song is being perceived as the latest attempt by Trump and other right-wingers to paint the January 6 riots as a political cause and portray those who carried out as protesters being persecuted by the state.

The former president has often expressed support and sympathy for those jailed over the insurrection often deploring their “unfair” treatment. He had even promised to pardon them if he were re-elected as the president.

Trump also has claimed that he is "financially supporting" a few of the January 6 rioters, but has yet to disclose how many he is supporting or how much money he is giving them.

