Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' beats BTS' 'Butter', makes Spotify history

Miley Cyrus' new single 'Flowers' is a smash hit! Breaking a Spotify record on Friday, her song became the most streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.



The song, which was released on January 12, has 101,838,799 streams as of Friday, January 19th, Variety reports. And it has also taken the No. 1 spot globally on the digital platform ever since its release. Miley has taken the top spot by dethroning BTS’ 'Butter,' which made a record of 99.37 million Spotify streams in its first seven days on the digital platform.

Is Miley Cyrus' new song 'Flowers' about ex Liam Hemsworth?

Flowers is a single from Cyrus' upcoming album, 'Endless Summer Vacation'.



"It’s been incredible watching ‘Flowers’ break the record for most streams in a single week," said Jana Coffey, Spotify’s artist and label partnerships lead, in a statement to Variety.



"The song was already off to an amazing start after its first day, and it’s only grown from there." Rather than seeing massive streams on day one that gradually decline over the course of the week, each day since the release has been bigger than the one before. Miley is back, and with her album Endless Summer Vacation coming out in a few months, this is just the beginning.

The song, which was released on January 12, was quick to become the talk among the netizens due to the lyrics, which talk about relationships, breakups, and other famous events from the couple's lives, and that is what led everyone to think that the single is somewhere dedicated to her ex-husband, Hemsworth.

The song's lyrics are as follows: "We were good, we were gold / Kind of a dream that can't be sold / We were right until we weren't / We were right until we weren't /built a home and watched it burn and then I can buy myself flowers. I can write my name in the sand. I can talk to myself for hours. I can say things you don't understand."



Liam and Cyrus first met on the set of the film 'The Last Song' (2010). They dated on and off for nearly a decade.