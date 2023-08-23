Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani all set to surrender before Georgia authorities

Former US president Donald Trump’s erstwhile lawyer Rudy Giuliani is set to surrender before authorities in Georgia Wednesday afternoon (August 23) to face charges alleging he meddled in the state’s presidential polls in 2020.

“I’m going to Fulton County to comply with the law, which I always do,” he told reporters before leaving for Georgia. “I don’t know if I plea today but if I do I plead not guilty.”

Giuliani maintains he is innocent and says the only thing he is guilty of is that he put extra effort to advocate for his client.

“I never thought I’d ever get indicted for being a lawyer,” Giuliani said on his radio show last week.

CNN reported that Giuliani and his team will first meet the district attorney’s office Wednesday afternoon to negotiate bond and then they will go to the Fulton County sheriff’s office to surrender.

Rudy Giuliani is projected to be accompanied by a Georgia-licensed attorney for the bond negotiations, though it remains uncertain whether that legal representative will continue to represent him throughout the duration of the case.

Cases filed against 19 co-defendants

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed charges against Donald Trump and 18 others, accusing them of involvement in schemes to manipulate Georgia's election results in 2020.

All 19 co-defendants are anticipated to turn themselves in before the Friday deadline, as specified by Willis in her comprehensive indictment from the previous week, which detailed their attempts to overturn Trump's 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.

The former president, who has agreed to post a $200,000 bond, is scheduled to arrive in Georgia for his surrender on Thursday evening (August 24).

Trump implicated by his employee

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump finds himself implicated by one of his employees in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, as per a court document.

Yuscil Taveras, identified as Trump Employee 4 in legal records and an IT director, changed his testimony after changing legal counsel, prosecutors revealed.

He now alleges that Trump and two associates engaged in "efforts to delete security camera footage," according to the document.

The 77-year-old former president is confronting 40 charges in connection to the case.

Donald Trump, along with his close personal aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, have all pleaded not guilty in the case.