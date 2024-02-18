Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra leaves prison hospital on parole: Reports

Thailand's jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinwatra was seen leaving the jail on Sunday (Feb 18) morning where he had been lodged for the last six months, according to various agency reports.

The billionaire leader, wearing a neck brace and sitting next to his daughter, could be seen leaving the police hospital in central Bangkok. Shortly after, he was spotted arriving at his home where a welcome-home banner was tied across the gate.

A handful of people had gathered in front of the hospital, protesting the divisive figure's release from prison.

Thaksin, now 74, is among the 930 prisoners granted early release, falling into the category of those in critical condition or aged over 70.

Who is Thaksin Shinawatra?

Thaksin Shinawatra is a controversial billionaire who twice held Thailand's prime ministerial office before being ousted in a 2006 military coup. He dramatically returned to the country six months ago from a self-imposed 15 years of exile.

In August 2023, Thaksin was sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of graft and abuse of power. However, King Maha Vajiralongkorn swiftly reduced his sentence to one year shortly after the initial ruling.

Thaskin's return to Bangkok

Thaksin's return to Thailand coincided with his political party, Pheu Thai, regaining power through an alliance with pro-military parties last year.

The former Machester City owner's surprise return and subsequent transfer to a police hospital fuelled speculations that a backroom deal had been agreed to cut his jail time.

Notably, Thaksin was suffering from chest tightness and high blood pressure when he was admitted to hospital where he underwent two procedures, according to his family.

The former telecom tycoon remains a highly influential yet polarising figure in modern Thai history, drawing support from millions of rural Thais for his populist policies in the early 2000s while facing opposition from the country's royalist and pro-military establishment.