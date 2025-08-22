Former Sri Lanka president Ranil Wickremesinghe has been arrested for allegedly “misusing government funds”, reported AFP, citing a senior police detective.

The arrest comes after Wickremesinghe was taken into custody and questioned about a September 2023 London visit, where he attended a ceremony for his wife at a British university while he was head of state.

"We are producing him before the Colombo Fort magistrate," the officer said. Wickremesinghe will be charged for using state resources for personal purposes, added the officer.

What is the case

Wickremesinghe, on his way back from Havana, where the G77 summit was held stopped in London where he and his wife, Maithree, attended a University of Wolverhampton ceremony.