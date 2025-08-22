/North Korea's Kim Jong-Un celebrates soldiers who fought for Russia, calls them 'heroes'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un received the soldiers who returned home from Russia, where they were fighting against Ukraine. In the ongoing cross-border fighting, Pyongyang lost over 600 troops. They sent over 10,000 soldiers along with artillery shells, missiles and long-range rocket systems to the Kursk region while the two countries were embroiled in fighting in August 2024.

The North Korean leader arranged for an elaborate ceremony in which the soldiers were lauded for their effort; he also called them ‘heroes’.

He was seen hugging them; he kneeled before the fallen soldiers and placed medals in front of their photographs. The troops were hailed for their valour.