/'Attempt to draw Hungary into war': Ukraine strikes Druzhba pipeline in Russia; Hungarian oil supply stopped

Ukraine struck the Druzhba pipeline inthe town ofUnecha inRussia’sBryansk region, carrying Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia once again on Thursday (Aug 21). Russian officials confirmed that the Ukrainian military struck the Unecha oil pumping station, a critical part of Russia's Europe-bound Druzhba oil pipeline. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the attack was the third such attack on the pipeline situated at the Russian-Belarusian border. In a post on Facebook, he said that the oil supplies to Hungary have been suspended again.

After the attack, Robert Brovdi, commander ofthe Ukrainian military’sUnmanned Systems Forces, confirmed the strike onhis Telegram channel, where hewrote inHungarian: “Ruszkik haza!” — “Russians, gohome!” Hungarian Minister Szijjarto condemned the attack and said that it was a threat to energy security and an attempt to pull Hungary into war, stating it won't succeed and reaffirming Hungary's commitment to peace and national interests. He warned that the attack is an attempt “to draw the country into war." Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks on each other's energy infrastructure over the past few weeks, with Kyiv damaging several Russian refineries to reduce revenues financing Russia's war in Ukraine, disrupt its energy exports and create fuel shortages inside Russia, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Russia launched one of its largest aerial attacks on Ukraine, hitting an American factory in Mukachevo, western Ukraine, early Thursday, injuring at least 15 people and killing one, according to Ukrainian officials. The Ukrainian air force reported that 574 drones and 40 missiles were launched, targeting western regions far from the eastern and southern front lines. The attack struck the premises of Flex Ltd, a Texas-based multinational electronics manufacturer, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said. Ukraine's foreign minister said that the US-linked manufacturing facility was “fully civilian” and had “nothing to do with defence or the military.”