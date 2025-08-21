/'570 drones, 40 missiles': Russia hits US factory in Ukraine in biggest wave of aerial attacks

Russia launched one of its largest aerial attacks on Ukraine, hitting an American factory in Mukachevo, western Ukraine, early Thursday, injuring at least 15 people and killing one, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Ukrainian air force reported that 574 drones and 40 missiles were launched, targeting western regions far from the eastern and southern front lines.

The attack struck the premises of Flex Ltd, a Texas-based multinational electronics manufacturer, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

Factory was 'fully civilian'

Sybiha, in a post on X, said that one of the missiles hit "a major American electronics manufacturer” in the country’s west, leading to serious damage and casualties.

The Ukraine's foreign minister said that the US-linked manufacturing facility was “fully civilian” and had “nothing to do with defense or the military.”

He further stressed that this was not the first time Russian strikes had targeted American businesses in Ukraine.

"This is not the first Russian attack on American businesses in Ukraine, after strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks," he said on X.

Sybiha added, "No military logic or necessity, just terror against people, businesses, and normal life in our country."

According to Zakarpattia prosecutors, two missiles hit the factory in the city of Mukachevo at about 4:40 am, the Ukrainian state press agency reported.

Moreover, residential and public buildings were also hit in Lviv by drones and missiles.

'Force Russia to end war'

He further said that this is why efforts to force Russia to end the war in Ukraine are so "critical", reiterating Ukraine’s willingness to make every effort to bring peace closer.

"The meetings of leaders in a bilateral Ukraine-Russia and trilateral Ukraine-U.S.-Russia formats are crucial to enable diplomacy," he said.