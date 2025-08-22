/Gaza is OFFICIALLY in famine, UN backed body to declare. It's only the 5th ever famine since IPC's inception: Report

The war between Israel and Hamas has led to large scale destruction in Gaza, including the loss of thousands of lives. And the territory is experiencing severe food shortage due to the conflict. According to an estimate more than half a million residents are facing dire conditions due to food deprivation and mortality.

Famine declared in Gaza

The United Nation has on a number of occasions said there is a famine-like situation in Gaza and has urged both sides to halt war. However, for the first time the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a UN-supported entity tasked with assessing global hunger, will officially declared a famine in Gaza City on Friday morning, reported The Times.

According to IPC, by the end of September the situation could turn even more grim as the famine could spread to other areas, affecting approximately 1.07 million people, who are already facing acute food shortage.

Criteria to declare famine

In order to declare a famine the IPC says, at least 20% of households must experience extreme food scarcity, 30% of children must suffer from acute malnutrition, and a minimum of two people per 10,000 must die daily of hunger.

The UN backed entity has declared just four famines since being established in 2004. The most recent declaration of a famine by IPC was in Sudan last year.

This has come amid Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu intensifying the war in Gaza City, where approximately 500,000 people live.

Netanyahu has denied starvation claims

Benjamin Netanyahu has in the past denied accusations that his government is starving Gaza’s civilian population, saying that only hostages held by Hamas are being deliberately deprived of food.