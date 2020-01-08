Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn holds first press conference since escape from Japan

Former-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday made his first public appearance at a press conference in Beirut since skipping bail in Japan.

"I am not here to talk about how I fled Japan," he said.

Attacking Japan’s justice system Ghosn said that I have been a victim of injustice, political persecution and 'ripped' from friends, family.

Ghosn said that he is 'ready to stay a long time' in Lebanon'.

Talking about the 'plot' to oust him he said that he does not believe that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was involved in anything like that.

Calling financial misconduct charges against him 'baseless' Ghosn alleged 'collusion' between Nissan and Japan prosecutor over his 'staged arrest'.