/Former Iranian diplomat defects from Tehran, granted asylum in Australia

One of Iran’s former top diplomats has been granted asylum in Australia, reported London-based news outlet Iran International, which has no association with the Islamic Republic’s regime. Mohammad Pournajaf, Tehran’s charge d’affaires in Canberra until at least 2023 had applied for asylum. While another Iranian diplomat had sought asylum in Denmark, revealed the report.

The news came to light only this week after members of Iran’s women’s national football team, sought asylum abroad. They are being kept under tight security during a camp in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, reported Iran International.

According to the Guardian, Pournajaf was staying in Australia since 2018 but sought asylum only in 2023.

Pournajaf, as Iran embassy’s charge d’affaires until early 2023 hosted the 44th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic revolution and also praised the regime for its achievements.

He had earlier served as Iran’s ambassador to Zimbabwe and as a representative to the United Nations.

Iranian diplomats abandon their post, seek asylum

The recent national uprising in Iran has led to several cases of Iranian diplomats abandoning their posts and seeking asylum in other countries.

According to Iran International Alireza Jeyrani Hakamabad, a senior diplomat at the Iranian mission to the UN Office in Geneva had applied for asylum in Switzerland.

Another person to apply for asylum in Switzerland itself was Gholamreza Derikvand, the chargé d'affaires of the Islamic Republic’s embassy in Austria.