Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Earthquake measuring 5.5 jolts Turkey, no casualties reported so far

Earthquake measuring 5.5 jolts Turkey, no casualties reported so far

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Mar 13, 2026, 10:05 IST | Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 10:05 IST
Earthquake measuring 5.5 jolts Turkey, no casualties reported so far

Representative Image

Story highlights

Many residents were scared to go inside their houses despite the cold outside keeping in mind the 2023 earthquake in which thousands were killed.

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck central Turkey on Friday. The tremor sent residents rushing into the streets but no damage has been reported so far. According to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, the quake struck near the town of Niksar in Tokat province, at a depth of 6.4 kilometers (4 miles) at 3:35 a.m.

Many residents were scared to go inside their houses despite the cold outside keeping in mind the 2023 earthquake .

Earthquakes in Turkey are frequent as it sits on top of major fault lines.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In 2023, an earthquake measuring 7.8 had hit the country causing large scale devastation. The quake killed 53,000 people as Southern and southeastern provinces were the hardest hit. While 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

(This is a developing story)

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

Trending Topics