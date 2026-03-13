/Earthquake measuring 5.5 jolts Turkey, no casualties reported so far

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck central Turkey on Friday. The tremor sent residents rushing into the streets but no damage has been reported so far. According to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, the quake struck near the town of Niksar in Tokat province, at a depth of 6.4 kilometers (4 miles) at 3:35 a.m.

Many residents were scared to go inside their houses despite the cold outside keeping in mind the 2023 earthquake .

Earthquakes in Turkey are frequent as it sits on top of major fault lines.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In 2023, an earthquake measuring 7.8 had hit the country causing large scale devastation. The quake killed 53,000 people as Southern and southeastern provinces were the hardest hit. While 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.