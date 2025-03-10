Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has urged leaders to “not give in to bullies” following a scathing social media post from US President Donald Trump.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform just before midnight on Sunday, and criticised Turnbull’s leadership and his understanding of China.

“Malcolm Turnbull, the former Prime Minister of Australia who was always leading that wonderful country from ‘behind’ never understood what was going on in China, nor did he have the capacity to do so. I always thought he was a weak and ineffective leader and, obviously, Australian’s agreed with me!!!,” Trump wrote.

The comments appeared to be a response to an interview Turnbull gave to Bloomberg, in which he suggested that Trump’s erratic leadership style was playing into China’s hands.

“President Xi will aim to be the exact opposite of Trump: where Trump is chaotic, he will be consistent. Where Trump is rude and abusive, he’ll be respectful. Where Trump is erratic, he will be consistent,” Turnbull said.

He warned that the world was now witnessing an “undiluted” version of Trump, arguing that his unpredictable nature made Chinese President Xi Jinping a more appealing partner for many nations.

“For countries forced to choose between ‘China on the one hand, and Trump on the other’, many would ‘find China a more attractive partner’,” Turnbull added.

Turnbull dismisses Trump’s criticism

Following Trump’s post, Turnbull told The Guardian that his Bloomberg comments “speak for themselves.”

“His [Trump’s] post proves that my comments hit the mark,” he said.

During an interview on ABC’s 7.30 with Sarah Ferguson on Monday night, Turnbull described Trump’s remarks as “rude and abusive” and reiterated his belief that Trump’s behaviour was pushing nations closer to China.

“If Trump abuses them, seeks to bully them, puts crippling tariffs on them, they will naturally edge closer to China,” Turnbull stated.

He warned against appeasing the US president, likening it to schoolyard dynamics.

“The reality is—if you suck up to bullies, whether it is... global affairs, or in the playground, you just get more bullying. I mean, are we just going to become just a conga line of sycophants creeping through the White House, paying homage to this guy and telling him he’s a genius? It’s ludicrous!” he said.

A history of clashes

Trump and Turnbull have clashed before. In 2017, they had a tense phone call over a refugee resettlement deal brokered by Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama. Trump was highly critical of the agreement, saying accepting it would make him look like a “dope.”

“I have had it. I have been making these calls all day and this is the most unpleasant call all day. Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous,” Trump reportedly said before ending the conversation.

Turnbull served as Australia’s prime minister from 2015 to 2018. He was not voted out in an election but lost the leadership in an internal Liberal Party contest to Scott Morrison.

