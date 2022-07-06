Florida's 15-week abortion 'trigger law' restored after temporary halt

The state of Florida in the United States restored the ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy after a judge temporarily stopped the state law. The “trigger law” was passed in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade but Judge John C Cooper of an appellate court in Florida’s capital of Tallahassee called the law “unconstitutional”. However, the state won an appeal on Tuesday and that meant that the measures are once again valid in Florida with immediate effect.

While Florida and Kentucky had similar judgements, it seems that the appeals will allow the fast application of the trigger laws. Earlier, the judgement by Judge Cooper faced a lot of criticism as the Republican lawmakers of the state were not happy in the delay when it comes to their application.

Also read | Highland Park parade shooting suspect charged with seven counts of murder

“The Florida constitution does not include – and has never included – a right to kill an innocent unborn child,” said a spokesperson for Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, last week.

Republican representative Anthony Sabatini had also said that the party would be looking at even tougher abortion laws in the absence of Roe v Wade. “We must pass the heartbeat bill & other strong … measures to protect Florida’s unborn children,” he wrote on Twitter.

Also read | Nadhim Zahawi appointed UK Finance Minister after Rishi Sunak resignation

The pro-abortion groups did not take the development well as they criticised the stance taken by the Republican politicians.

“Florida politicians have turned their backs on women and people who can become pregnant, forcing us into a second-class status by denying us the right to make decisions about our bodies, our healthcare, and our futures,” the American Civil Liberties Union wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.