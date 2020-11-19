Florida Sheriff provides dashcam video of deputies involved in teenagers' shooting

The United States has been protesting against the police brutality aimed at the African-American community in the country for the past few months, as several cases have come forward. In another such case, a Florida sheriff has released a video which shows the deputy involved in the shooting of two teenagers.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey released a dashcam car video of the shooting which shows Deputies Jafet Santiago-Miranda and Carson Hendren who were involved in the shooting of the two teenagers — 16-year-old Angelo Crooms and 18-year-old Sincere Pierce.

The two officers were attempting a follow-up investigation on an assumed stolen car, which had recently fled from a Deputy in the Cocoa area. When the Deputies saw the vehicle pulling up into the driveway of a residence in Stetson, the driver of the vehicle backed out of the driveway and turned toward the Deputies and their vehicles that were parked in the roadway.

The two deputies gave several commands to the two teenagers but in vain. "The driver of the vehicle, 16 year old Angelo Crooms turns and accelerates the vehicle towards Deputy Santiago-Miranda who was then forced to fire his service weapon in an attempt to stop the deadly threat of the car from crashing into him," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook post.

Providing further evidence of the retaliation from the teenager's side, Ivey said, "Please pay close attention to the video recording, as you can not only hear the repeated verbal commands from the Deputies for the driver of the vehicle to stop, but you can actually see the tires of the vehicle turn sharply as the car accelerates towards Deputy Santiago-Miranda who is now in immediate danger of being struck by the vehicle."

The two deputies have been put on administrative leave, and the FDLE is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.