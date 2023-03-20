Florida man bitten by alligator when he opened front door after hearing bump

A bizarre incident grabbed eyeballs as a man in the United States was bitten by an alligator in a very strange manner. The Florida man, identified as Scot Hollingsworth of Daytona Beach, told local TV station WKMG that he was bitten by a 9ft long when he opened the front door of his house.

Hollingsworth said that he opened the door to see who was there when he heard a sound. He said he was watching TV with his wife when and got up to check.

He said that as soon as he opened the door and stepped out to switch off the lights on the porch, he felt an intense pain in his leg. He said he was shocked when he found an alligator on his doorstep, which bit onto his upper thigh.

He said, "I jumped up and headed over and opened the door, stepped out while trying to reach the lights and barely got out the door and got my leg clamped on and [it] started shaking really violently."

"It was just total surprise and shock. I suspect I surprised the alligator as much as he surprised me," he added.

After the incident, the man was sent to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. On the other hand, the alligator was later found by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and was euthanised.

In a report by the commission, a few tips to safely co-exist with alligators have been mentioned.

Here are some points:

1) Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator and never feed one.

2) Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours.

3) Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's website further stated that Florida has a healthy and stable alligator population, which is estimated at 1.3 million alligators of every size.

The report said that they are found in freshwater lakes, ponds, swamps and slow-moving rivers in all 67 counties in Florida.

