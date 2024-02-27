Florida halts 'foetal personhood' bill amid concerns over reproduction rights

In Florida, Republican legislators have halted a controversial bill that aims to grant new protections to "unborn children," amid fears it could negatively affect women's reproductive rights.

Opponents of the bill have raised concerns over its potential impact on in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments, even as the bill easily passed through several committees.

The 'foetal personhood' bill

Florida's 'foetal personhood' seeks to define a foetus as an "unborn child". This would have extended civil negligence laws to protect foetuses.

Supporters, as per The Washington Post, argue that the bill was necessary to align civil law with existing state criminal law, which already imposes additional penalties for harming pregnant women. However, opponents warned that the bill was an effort to establish "foetal personhood", putting abortion providers and those assisting women in obtaining abortions at risk of lawsuits.

State Senator Erin Grall, the bill's sponsor, acknowledged the need for further work on the policy, stating, "Although I have worked diligently to respond to questions and concerns, I understand there is still work that needs to be done."

"It is important we get the policy right with an issue of this significance," added Grall.

Till when is the 'foetal personhood' bill on pause?

A Senate Rules Committee hearing for a companion bill was removed from the calendar, with no further meetings scheduled before the session ends on March 8, making it unlikely for the bill to advance.

Representative Jenna Persons-Mulicka, who sponsored the bill in the House, emphasised its focus on the "value of the life of an unborn child," stating it was not intended to address protections for IVF and embryos.

However, opponents, like Democratic Representative Dotie Joseph, have raised concerns about the bill's language.

"We are exposing the healthcare provider to liability if something goes wrong," said Joseph.

"You have a situation where you are creating a chilling effect for people who are proactively trying to have a baby," she added.

The bill's impact on doctors was also a point of contention, with lobbyist Mark Delegal highlighting concerns about potential damages and increased liabilities for physicians.

Alabama 'embryos are babies' row

This development comes as the Republican Party faces political fallout following a recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling declaring embryos as children.

Initially quiet on the ruling, conservative lawmakers are now expressing support for IVF, and women's reproductive rights in an election year.

The debate in Florida is set against the backdrop of the state Supreme Court considering a proposed amendment to codify abortion rights in the state constitution. It also coincides with a legal challenge to the state's 15-week abortion ban.

While similar bills in other states have failed to pass, legal experts suggest the Alabama ruling could embolden the "personhood movement," a concern long-held by abortion rights advocates since the reversal of Roe v. Wade.