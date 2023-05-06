Florida governor DeSantis signs bill allowing new board to cancel Disney deals

In an escalation of his feud with Disney, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill into law that gives a new board he controls, the power to void development agreements with the entertainment giant, signed by a predecessor body.

Under the new law, a new board appointed by DeSantis to govern the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which houses the Walt Disney World resort can cancel any deals signed up to three months before the board's creation.

"Make no mistake about it, the reason why the legislature had to act was not because of anything we did," said DeSantis at a press conference on Friday.

"It was basically born out of Disney’s arrogance that they would be able to subcontract around the duly enacted laws of the state of Florida. That's wrong."

The new oversight body has also ruled out Disney's plans for potential expansion of Disney World in Orlando stating it does not comply with the state law.

"We have a fundamental disagreement in this state, in terms of what we think is appropriate for children, and what the people in Burbank, California, think is appropriate," DeSantis added.

Disney sues Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over 'retaliation'

Disney sues, DeSantis countersues Disney is challenging the legality of the new board and has filed a complaint. However, earlier this week, the DeSantis-appointed board countersued Disney saying it was left with no choice.

"Disney sued us, we have no choice now but to respond," said Martin Garcia, chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, according to Politico.

"The district will seek justice in state court here in central Florida where both it and Disney reside and do business."

The dispute between the Florida governor and Disney began after the latter criticised the state's Parental Rights in Education Act, colloquially known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Since then, taking on a 'woke' Disney has become one of the major poll planks for DeSantis who is expected to announce his presidential nomination in the coming weeks. He has called his battle with Disney a fight against “woke” companies.

DeSantis is looking to take on former president Donald Trump to secure the party nomination. The Disney controversy has earned him points in the conservative circles and he is now doubling down on the issue to go for the jugular.

(With inputs from agencies)