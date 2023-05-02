Florida Governor DeSantis-backed board to countersue Disney

The board of supervisors backed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has decided to countersue Disney over the long-running dispute for the authority of the entertainment giant’s central Florida theme park.

The board met on Monday morning and passed a motion to take legal action against Disney. The lawsuit is expected to be filed at the state court later in the day.

"Disney sued us, we have no choice now but to respond," said Martin Garcia, chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, according to Politico.

"The district will seek justice in state court here in central Florida where both it and Disney reside and do business."

Disney filed a lawsuit against the Republican governor last Wednesday, claiming that he orchestrated a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" against the company that violates Disney's free speech rights.

Disney is challenging the legality of a new board appointed by DeSantis to govern the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which houses the Walt Disney World resort.

The dispute between Florida governor and Disney began after the latter criticised the state's Parental Rights in Education Act, colloquially known as "Don't Say Gay" bill. Disney sues Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over 'retaliation' The legislation initially prohibited education about sexual orientation and gender identity for students aged nine and under, and was recently expanded to cover all grades.

Disney opened the city-scale Walt Disney World in Florida in 1971 and is one of the state's biggest employers.

DeSantis—widely seen as a potential Republican candidate for president—is seeking to exert more government control over Disney's Orlando-based theme parks after the company expressed its opposition to the bill early last year.

DeSantis has called his battle with Disney a fight against “woke” companies. However, in recent weeks, has faced growing criticism even from Republicans for continuing the clash.

Last week, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that DeSantis should “sit down and negotiate” with the company while GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Sunday said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that DeSantis “really lost it here. He’s gone on the wrong path.”

The clash also found mention at President Joe Biden’s White House Correspondent’s Dinner on Saturday, where he quipped, “I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Mickey Mouse beat the hell out of me and got to them first.”

(With inputs from agencies)