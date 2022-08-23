Finnish PM Sanna Marin clears all doubts, tests negative for drugs amid party video controversy

Sanna Marin, the Finnish prime minister tested negative for drugs after she underwent them to clear doubts following backlash from videos showing the 36-year-old partying with her friends went viral.

"Drug test taken from Prime Minister Sanna Marin on 19 August 2022 did not reveal the presence of drugs," her office said.

Lida Vallin, an adviser to the prime minister, said Marin’s urine samples were examined for the presence of numerous drugs like cocaine and cannabis. She said, "The test was a comprehensive drug test. We did not choose how the test was done," AFP reported.

The videos sparked outrage all around the world, with people calling out reference to drugs in them, which were hotly disputed on social media, but the Finnish minister strongly rejected claims of drug use. She claimed the videos were filmed on private premises and that she was having fun with her pals.

Marin had on Friday declared that she’ll be taking a drug test to dispel any rumours. She acknowledged having consumed alcohol but denied consuming drugs, asserting also that she did not see any other attendees using drugs.

Marin said, "Never in my life, not even in my youth, have I ever used any drugs," AFP reported.

Defending Marin, many Finnish women came forward and posted their dancing and partying videos on social media.

She received harsh criticism in 2021 after it was discovered that she had been exposed to COVID-19 but still continued to party for hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

