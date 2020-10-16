Finnish PM leaves EU summit as 'precautionary' measure

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin left an EU summit to self-isolate as a precaution after attending a meeting this week with a Finnish MP who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

"The prime minister has today left the European Council and asked the Swedish Prime Minister, Stefan Lofven, to represent Finland during the final meeting," the government said in a statement on Friday.

Marin will return to Finland, where she will be tested and then she will self-isolate at the prime minister's residence in Helsinki.

The move was described as a "precautionary" measure after Finnish parliamentarian Tom Packalen announced on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus.

The two had attended a joint meeting in Finland's parliament on Wednesday.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has also not been present at the meeting as he is self-isolating in his home country.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has objected to the EU meeting being held in person at a time when Europe is battling a surge of the virus.