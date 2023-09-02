Finland's fmr PM Marin steps down as party’s chair to focus on ‘personal life’

Finland’s former Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Friday (Sept. 1) stepped down as her party’s chair, following a narrow loss in the elections held in April.

Immediately after having lost the elections, Marin had declared her intention to step down as the chair of the centre-left Social Democrats.

She had said her new priority would be focusing on personal life, after four tumultuous years of serving her nation as the prime minister.

She grabbed world attention and made headlines across the globe in 2019 when she became Finland’s youngest ever person to assume the PM role at the age of 34.

In her four years, she led the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis. In her later years, she ended Finland’s neutrality over the Russia vs NATO conflict and openly backed Ukraine.

Marin criticises Russia in last speech as chair

In a speech delivered on Friday before stepping down as the party chair, she again launched a scathing attack on Finland’s eastern neighbour.

"Russia and its representatives must be held accountable for the illegal crime of aggression, war crimes and the consequences of war," Marin said.

"In addition to Finland's steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainians, we must also send a strong message of hope for the reconstruction of the country, for a European future."

Why Marin lost the elections?

In April, voters who were primarily concerned with issues such as immigration and a growing public deficit narrowly voted against Marin, leading to her defeat to the right-wing National Coalition and the Finns party. This election outcome resulted in the Marin government's collapse.

During her time in office, Marin faced several controversies, including partying at nightclubs during the pandemic, hosting private events at her official residence, and voluntarily undergoing a drug test after a video from a party was leaked to the media.

Marin announced that the drug test came back negative and apologised to the Finns party after a photo from a party at the prime minister's seaside residence showed two well-known female influencers using a "Finland" sign to cover their bare breasts.

Following her electoral loss, Marin expressed her anticipation for a more peaceful life and later announced her divorce from her husband. While signing off as the party’s chair on Friday, Marin expressed her gratitude to her party for their support.