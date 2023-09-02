War-ravaged Ukraine urges India to fund post-war reconstruction efforts

War-ravaged Ukraine has urged India to contribute to the country’s post-war reconstruction efforts. Kyiv’s Ambassador-Designate to India Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk made this request in an event in New Delhi marking Ukraine’s Independence Day.

He said that the world’s largest democracy should participate in the reconstruction efforts in the fields of business and trade. He also lauded India’s humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in his statement.

The ambassador-designated added that his nation and the country’s civilians are still suffering from the pain inflicted by neighbouring Russia and are yet to recover from the damages incurred during the war.

MoU signed between Indian and Ukrainian bodies

The event also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) being signed between the WTC Business & Industry Association and the Indo-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IUCCI).

Watch: Russia-Ukraine War | Late Wagner Chief Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video

Ukraine's Member of Parliament of Ukraine and the First Deputy Head of the Transport & Infrastructure Committee, Yulia Klymenko also echoed the same concerns that Ukraine has sustained severe damages to its infrastructure due to the conflict with Russia.

She joined the event virtually from Kyiv

She said that over 7,000km of roads have been damaged in Ukraine and her nation is still trying to guard its critical infrastructure from Russia’s attacks.

On the 555th day of the ongoing war, she claimed that numerous schoolchildren had to switch to different languages for their education due to the relentless disruptions caused by the conflict. She further emphasised that in regions unaffected by the war, a substantial 70 per cent of Ukrainians continue to dutifully pay taxes and offer their support to sustain the nation's military and economy.

Expressing deep gratitude towards India for its unwavering support, she extended an earnest appeal to Indian enterprises to seize the opportunity as pioneers and consider investing in Ukraine.

India’s support to Russia

India has maintained a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine war so far, calling on both sides to resolve their differences through diplomatic engagements.

However, New Delhi has refrained from criticising Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. It has even reinforced its economic ties with Moscow, significantly ramping up energy imports from the country even as it faces severe Western sanctions.

Both India and Russia call each other strategic partners, who continue to address and acknowledge each other’s concerns before forming their domestic as well as international policies.