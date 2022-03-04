Finally, US Navy recovers crashed F-35C Lightning II aircraft from South China Sea

An F-35C Lightning II aircraft, which had crashed while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea in January, has been recovered, the US Navy said.

A robot submarine attached rigging lines to the long-range joint strike stealth fighter. It was then raised from a depth of 3,780 meters (12,400 feet) using a ship's crane on Wednesday, the 7th Fleet said.

Also Read: Biden admin offers 'Temporary Protected Status' to Ukrainians in US

The recovery has calmed several nerves in the US as there were concerns that China or Russia may try to reach it first to gain access to the advanced technology. It may have been helpful in either replicating or learning how to defeat it.

When it crashed on January 24, the multimillion-dollar aircraft was conducting 'routine flight operations' from the USS Carl Vinson, the 7th Fleet said.

Also Read: US senator calls for Russian President Vladimir Putin's assassination

The wreckage will be sent to a nearby base to find out what caused the accident and may also be sent onwards to the continental United States, the fleet said. The exact location of the accident has been kept secret.

The aircraft carrier also suffered superficial damage and was able to resume operations.

(With inputs from agencies)