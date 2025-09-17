/FBI’s 'Arctic Fox' case targeted GOP and Charlie Kirk? Trump lashes out at Biden

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Sep 16) lashed out at his predecessor Joe Biden and former Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice for investigating slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk and his organisation Turning Point USA (TPUSA). In his usual fashion, Trump called Smith "deranged" while labelling Biden "incompetent," as he questioned why the "wonderful" Turning Point was under investigation.

Arctic Fox

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump's statement comes as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, on Tuesday (Sep 16) revealed that the FBI's election-related investigation into President Donald Trump, launched in 2022, also roped in dozens of Republican entities, including Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA.

Grassley said that the investigation code-named "Arctic Fox" by the bureau was partisan in nature and claimed that there was plenty of proof towards that.

"In other words, Arctic Frost wasn't just a case to politically investigate Trump," he said. “It was a vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.”

Trump reiterates DOJ was weaponised by Biden claims

Using his nickname for Biden, he once again repeated his claim that the previous administration "Weaponised the Justice Department against Sleepy Joe Biden’s Political Opponents, including ME!".

Without taking their names, Trump then set his sights on Loren Merchan and her father, Judge Juan Merchan, alleging, "They allowed the daughter of a Judge, on one of the corrupt trials against me, to become the biggest fund raiser for Biden and Kamala, making many Millions of Dollars for herself and her family". Loren Merchan presided over the Manhattan hush-money case against Trump.

Trump added that not only did her father refuse to recuse himself but also put a "gag order on me, not allowing ANY talk about their family corruption and unprecedented conflict of interest." However, this statement has little truth. Reports suggest that Judge Merchan issued a gag order against Trump to prevent him from making statements that could threaten witnesses, jurors, court staff, prosecutors, and their families. The order was also supposed to protect the integrity of the judicial proceedings and ensure a fair trial.