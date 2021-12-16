FBI officials quit after it emerged they had sex with prostitutes during overseas assignment

A department of justice investigation has revealed that four FBI officials were involved in sex with prostitutes while they were on an assignment overseas. The fifth official also tried to do the same but failed. This comes in violation of FBI policies.

"The Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) initiated an investigation after receiving information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) alleging that, while working for the FBI overseas, multiple then FBI officials solicited, engaged in, and/or procured commercial sex," read the statement.

The statement further said that it was alleged that one of the FBI officials provided another of the officials a package with nearly 100 white pills so that it can be delivered to a foreign law enforcement officer. The reports did not elaborate on what exactly the pills were.

The investigation then concluded that "all five officials failed to report their own misconduct and the misconduct of others in connection with the procurement of commercial sex."

The report has not identified the officials but it claims that two had resigned and the other two had retired. Also, one of them was removed during the investigation process.

Another official who has been accused of breaking policy as he failed to report his colleagues’ misconduct still works for the bureau.

FBI has vowed to “take all appropriate disciplinary actions” against the employee.

