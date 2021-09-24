FBI issues arrest warrant for boyfriend Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case

The FBI has issued a federal arrest warrant for Gabby Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, for his "use of unauthorised devices" following her death.

The indictment says that Brian used a debit card and PIN number for accounts that did not belong to him between 30 August and 1 September.

Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman from Florida, was travelling along with her fiance Brian Laundrie but was reported missing on September 11 after he returned alone from the trip and refused to answer questions about her.

He did contact not her family or the police when he returned on September 1.

Brian was visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming with Petito.

The police are searching for him after the FBI found human remain's ''consistent'' with Petito's description.

Also read | FBI confirms Gabby Petito's death by homicide amid ongoing search for fiance

The FBI later said a county coroner had confirmed that Petito's cause of death was a homicide and have labelled him a ''person of interest.''

According to bodycam footage released by the Utah police, Petito had filed a report about a domestic violence incident and had complained about her mental health.

Laundrie had claimed that she had struck him during an argument. However, he did not file any charges.

The case has been in the headlines in the past couple of days and has captivated the attention of internet sleuths on several social media platforms.

A Tiktok campaign is trending with the hashtag Gabby Petito on Tiktok with over 650 million views.