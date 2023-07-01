FBI Director Christopher Wray deposed under oath in lawsuit over FBI agent's firing

In the United States, the attorneys for former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page deposed FBI director Christopher Wray under oath this week, media outlet ABC News reported on Friday. Strzok and Page are suing the federal government separately over their exits from the FBI, but their lawyers are reportedly working together.

The report further mentioned that two people familiar with the situation confirmed the closed-door deposition took place on Tuesday. It is said that it may pave the way for former president Donald Trump's sworn deposition in the coming weeks.

The report mentioned that many of Trump's attacks were based on private text messages between Strzok and Page, discovered by internal investigators.

Strzok was a former top FBI counterintelligence official and was fired by the FBI in 2018 after the anti-Trump texts were revealed, that he had exchanged with a top lawyer at the bureau, Lisa Page. He sued the Justice Department alleging he was terminated improperly.

Page claims in her lawsuit that the Justice Department and FBI violated the Privacy Act by publicly releasing her private text messages. She says that the texts were used "to promote the false narrative that [she] and others at the FBI were biased against President Trump, had conspired to undermine him, and otherwise had engaged in allegedly criminal acts, including treason."

Lawyers for Page said in court: "There is ample evidence that President Trump has long been fixated on - and in some instances personally involved in - matters relating to Ms. Page and Mr. Strzok."

The issue goes back to 2016 when Strzok helped to start a probe into alleged ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. The former president claimed that the allegations are "hoax".

In May, the Justice Department requested a judge to halt Trump's deposition in the case and argued that Wray should be deposed first.

