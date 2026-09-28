/FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey resigns 3 days after counterterrorism reassignments

Andrew Bailey, FBI co-Deputy Director, has resigned on Monday (September 28) after a short and tumultuous period sharing the duties as No. 2 to Kash Patel, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. He served as Republican attorney general and is also a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.



Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg confirmed that the resignation takes effect October 2. The report also indicates that his resignation was an internal personnel decision. About his departure, Bailey said in a post on social media, “I am confident Director Patel will continue to reform the FBI, combat violent crime, defend the homeland, ensure strong organisational accountability, and restore public trust in this institution of excellence.”

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Bailey's departure comes after several agents and veteran FBI officials have been removed or pushed out following their role in cases that displeased the White House. He is stepping down just three days after the bureau reassigned two senior counterterrorism supervisors over how they handled an investigation into allegedly harassing phone calls to Katie Miller, wife of senior White House aide Stephen Miller.



Bailey had shared the deputy director role with Christopher Raia, a former head of the FBI's New York field office. Raia himself took the post after Dan Bongino, the Trump administration's original choice for the job, stepped down in January.



An FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The resignation also arrives as Patel continues to draw criticism from Democrats over his time leading the FBI, during which they say he has redirected the bureau's priorities to serve the president's personal wishes. Bailey also helped supervise investigations related to elections and was on hand earlier this year when agents took possession of 2020 election ballots in Georgia.