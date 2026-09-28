/Mojtaba Khamenei says ‘enemy forces’ will soon be driven out of Arabian Sea

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has said in a statement that the Iranian military has driven the “enemy” from waters off southern Iran to the Arabian Sea and warned that they would soon be pushed out from there as well.

In a message marking the Iran-Iraq War and the anniversary of Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in 2024, Khamenei said, “Having suffered painful blows from our valiant combatants and the guardians of the Strait of Hormuz, they [the enemy] dare not venture beyond the Arabian Sea.”

“Whenever they have risked doing so, they have only inflicted harm upon themselves, and the time is fast approaching when the Arabian Sea, too, will be cleared of their presence,” he added.

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Iranian media published a written message from Mojtaba Khamenei which said, “Some see us as the fourth superpower in the world.”

The message was also shared in a series of posts on the X handle of Mojtaba Khamenei as well as on the Telegram channel.

“Today, because of the painful blows they [the enemies] have suffered at the hands of the valiant [Iranian] fighters & the guardians of the #Strait_of_Hormuz, they dare not advance beyond the Arabian Sea. It won’t be long before the Arabian Sea rids itself of their presence too,” the X post read.

“Today, there are various declarations of readiness throughout Islamic Iran, particularly for armed participation, creating an arena in which our people will gain honour and their enemy disgrace. I, as a servant of the dear people of Iran, declare that those bygone days to which our enemy longs to return have passed and will never be repeated,” he added.

Referring to the Iran-Iraq war, Khamenei, who has not made a single appearance in public since being appointed the Supreme Leader, said, “During those days, the warm radiance of the Revolutionary sun throughout Iran radiated a gratifying sense of devotion to revolutionary Islam, melting away the ice of both classical and neo-colonialism.”

“The opening days of the month of Mehr are a reminder of the eight-year defence of the Iranian nation in the First Imposed War,” he added.

Iran’s currency hits historic low against US dollar amid inflation, sanctions

Iran’s currency fell to its lowest level ever against the US dollar as the country faces severe inflation and punishing sanctions.

According to pashizi.com, a website tracking Iran’s free foreign exchange market, the free market selling rate of the US dollar in Iran hit a record high of 2.3 million rials.

The severe depreciation of Iran’s currency comes as Iran struggles after the US announced Operation Economic Outcast, a new set of sanctions aimed at financially isolating Tehran further in the international economy.

Iran’s annual inflation rate has hit 61.4 per cent. Moreover, official data shows that the country registered a 128.1 per cent year-on-year increase in food prices.

The steep fall of currency reflects the pressure on Iranian households and businesses, as a weaker rial raises the cost of imported goods and adds to inflationary pressures. The crisis triggers fears of the persistent economic uncertainty and restricted access to foreign currency amid sanctions further weakening the purchasing power.

Iran complains to ICAO and ICJ about US aviation sanctions

Iran has lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations over the US sanctions against its aviation sector that have forced the cancellation of flights.

“To defend the legitimate rights of the aviation industry and counter illegal restrictions imposed by America, Iran has drafted and submitted a formal protest to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO),” said civil aviation chief Abouzar Shiroudi, reported Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

The ICAO is a UN agency based in Montreal, Canada that sets and regulates standards for civil aviation.

“In cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, we have also filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice at The Hague,” Shiroudi added.

Earlier this month, the US imposed restrictions on Iran’s aviation industry and warned international companies there would be consequences if they continued to work with Iranian airlines.