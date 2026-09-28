/Delhi pollution plan: Government announces 50% WFH, higher parking charges from November 1 and construction ban

The Delhi government on Monday announced a series of measures to tackle air pollution ahead of the winter season, when the national capital typically witnesses a sharp deterioration in air quality. The measures include doubling parking charges at authorised parking facilities, introducing staggered office timings and reducing the in-office workforce by 50 per cent at government and private offices. The new measures will largely come into effect from November 1, 2026, and remain in place through the winter pollution period.

Parking charges to double from November 1

Parking charges at authorised parking sites in Delhi will be doubled from November 1 to discourage the use of private vehicles.

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According to news agency ANI, the higher charges will remain applicable until February 28, 2027. The measure, however, will not apply to parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Staggered office timings announced

The Delhi government has also announced revised working hours for its offices from November 1 to February 28. Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will function from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, while offices under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will operate from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm. The staggered timings are aimed at reducing traffic congestion and the associated vehicular emissions during peak hours.

50% work from home for government, private offices

Government and private offices have also been directed to reduce their in-office workforce by 50 per cent during the period from November 1 to February 28. Under the arrangement, half of the employees will work from home, while the remaining 50 per cent will work from offices. The move is aimed at reducing daily commuting and limiting vehicular emissions during the winter pollution season.

Construction and demolition activities to face restrictions

The Delhi government has also announced restrictions on construction and demolition activities. A complete ban on construction and demolition activities will be imposed from December 10, 2026, to January 20, 2027. In addition, dust-generating demolition activities and outdoor civil construction work will remain prohibited from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027. The restrictions are intended to control dust emissions, which are among the major contributors to Delhi's air pollution.

Delhi CM holds pollution meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting at Paryavaran Bhawan on Monday to review measures to tackle air pollution. Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present at the meeting.

“Clean air remains a year-round priority for the Delhi Government. Focused action is being taken across major sources of pollution through strict enforcement, continuous monitoring and coordinated efforts across departments,” CMO Delhi said in a post on X. “Providing clean air and a healthy environment to the residents of Delhi is our responsibility, and this responsibility is not limited to any one season. The Delhi government is continuously working in a technical and scientific manner, 365 days a year, 24×7, for pollution control,” Sirsa said in a post on X after the meeting.