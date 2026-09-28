/'Kill Trump' banner displayed beside Zolfaghar missiles, Shahed drone in Tehran

A 'Kill Trump' banner has been displayed beside Zolfaghar missiles and a Shahed drone in Iran's Tehran. In addition, billboards also show Iran's current and former supreme leaders and former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Earlier, a banner showing US President Donald Trump and bearing messages was also displayed in front of the Zolfaghar and Zolghadr ballistic missiles exhibited at Azadi Square in Tehran, Iran's capital, on August 2, 2026.

On July 16, 2026, a large banner showing Trump in a coffin, accompanied by the words "We Kill Trump," was put up in Tehran's Revolution Square, Iran International reported on Wednesday. The display followed calls at last week's funeral of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for the assassination of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Khamenei was killed in the opening strike of "Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury" on Feb. 28.

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