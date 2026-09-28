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'Kill Trump' banner displayed beside Zolfaghar missiles, Shahed drone in Tehran

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 20:05 IST | Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 20:05 IST
'Kill Trump' banner displayed beside Zolfaghar missiles, Shahed drone in Tehran

'Kill Trump' banner has been displayed beside missiles in Iran's Tehran. Photograph: (AFP)

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 Earlier, a banner showing US President Donald Trump and bearing messages was also displayed in front of the Zolfaghar and Zolghadr ballistic missiles exhibited at Azadi Square in Tehran, Iran's capital, on August 2, 2026.

A 'Kill Trump' banner has been displayed beside Zolfaghar missiles and a Shahed drone in Iran's Tehran. In addition, billboards also show Iran's current and former supreme leaders and former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Earlier, a banner showing US President Donald Trump and bearing messages was also displayed in front of the Zolfaghar and Zolghadr ballistic missiles exhibited at Azadi Square in Tehran, Iran's capital, on August 2, 2026.

On July 16, 2026, a large banner showing Trump in a coffin, accompanied by the words "We Kill Trump," was put up in Tehran's Revolution Square, Iran International reported on Wednesday. The display followed calls at last week's funeral of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for the assassination of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Khamenei was killed in the opening strike of "Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury" on Feb. 28.

Also read: Mojtaba Khamenei says ‘enemy forces’ will soon be driven out of Arabian Sea

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The propaganda billboards in Revolution Square are run by the Tehran Municipality's Beautification Organisation in coordination with the Islamic Propagation Organisation. Several are created by the House of Islamic Revolution Designers, which belongs to the Owj Arts and Media Organisation, an entity linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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