Fauci speaks about improving Covid testing, says 'We've got to do better'

Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the US, Anthony Fauci has highlighted the need to improve Covid testing all across the US. While speaking to ABC's News Week host Jonathan Karl, Fauci said, "We've got to do better. I mean, I think things will improve greatly as we get into January, but that doesn't help us today and tomorrow.“

He deemed the demand for high testing as a "good sign" as he said that "we should be using testing much more extensively than we have, even in a situation where you have people who are vaccinated or boosted.“

Fauci noted that the production of rapid tests has been increased in the US.

The US is currently battling with a surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant. So far, the US has recorded over 800,000 deaths related due to the deadly coronavirus. The newly discovered Omicron has now become the dominant variant in the US.

Earlier, Fauci had said that it is “too premature” on part of the US to discuss a fourth Covid vaccine dose. He further highlighted that health officials must first study the “durability” of protection from three jabs.

As per data by the White House, over 60 million Americans have already received their booster shots. This includes 62 per cent of eligible seniors.

Fauci also urged people to go back to wearing face masks and practice social distancing. He said that if people do not pay attention to these warnings, the cases will double up.

