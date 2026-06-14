/Far-right activist Tommy Robinson detained at Heathrow Airport under counter terrorism powers

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson was detained by police at Heathrow Airport on Saturday under counter terrorism legislation, following tensions in the United Kingdom and protests that led to his profile gaining further attention on social media.

Robinson was stopped under Section 3 of the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019. During the stop, officers seized his mobile phones, including an iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy device.

The activist later claimed on social media that he had been held for nearly three hours and said authorities had taken his phones. He also appealed to supporters for donations to help cover his legal costs.

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"I'M A TERRORIST AGAIN. I have been detained at Heathrow Airport today for the best part of 3 hours. I was detained under section 3 of the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019. My phone has been seized by the police," Robinson said on X.

The Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019 grants police powers at ports and border points to stop, question, search and detain individuals suspected of travelling for hostile activities.

Authorities have not disclosed the reason behind Robinson's detention, while the Metropolitan Police declined to comment on the matter.

The 43-year-old has attracted significant attention in recent weeks amid racial tensions in Britain following the release of police body-worn camera footage related to the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak while in police custody in Southampton.

Robinson travelled to Southampton to directly lead and address the June 2 crowds. In a fiery speech outside the police station, he accused authorities of systemic institutional failures, using the handling of Nowak’s arrest to allege a systemic bias in British law enforcement.

Robinson also shared details on X about planned demonstrations across Britain and Northern Ireland. The post was later shared by Elon Musk with his followers on the platform.

The activist was previously cleared of a terrorism related charge after refusing to provide police with access to his phone during a stop in July 2024. He had been questioned by officers at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone while driving to Spain.

At the time, Robinson argued that his phone contained confidential journalistic material. A district judge later ruled that he could not be certain the police stop had been lawful.