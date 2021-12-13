Fake hitman website turns US woman to authorities for looking to get ex-husband killed

Numerous fake websites are present on the web. Some fleece money, while some steal information. There is hardly any law-abiding fake website.

Well, truly, there is one, called Rent-A-Hitman. It has been helping the authorities in turning in people, who have been looking to get someone killed by renting an assassin.

In a latest development, it helped to nab a woman, who was trying to get her ex-husband killed in Michigan, the United States.

Also Read: As US Covid deaths reach 800,000, Fauci urges people to get booster shots

The woman, Wendy Wein came across the website in July 2020.

The Rent-A-Hitman website pledges to "handle your delicate situation" privately and in a timely manner. It also boasts having around 18,000 field operatives and can operate anywhere in the United States. The website also has testimonials from satisfied clients.

Seeking consultation, Wein filled out a form on the site. In a message to a man, who she believed to be site's chief consultant, Guido Fanelli, said, "This is kind of weird that your company is not on the deep or dark web. I prefer not going to jail.”

Also Read: US: 'Our morgues aren't big enough,' says Kentucky governor as death toll rises after powerful tornadoes

To have her ex-husband killed, Wein also offered later to pay $5,000.

But as Guido Fanelli was actually Bob Innes, a man from California, who runs the website, reported the matter to authorities. Wein will now head to prison.

The "operatives" of Rent-A-Hitman seems to have never actually killed anybody but dupe people, who look to hire killers.

(With inputs from agencies)