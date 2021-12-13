As US Covid deaths reach 800,000, Fauci urges people to get booster shots

As situation worsens with the coming of new Covid variant, the US on Sunday reached 800,000 deaths due to the deadly virus, says a Reuters tally. The US is also struggling in its fights with Covid as there can be a potential new wave of infections.

Since the beginning of this year, the US has recorded over 450,000 deaths due to Covid. This is 57 per cent of all US deaths so far.

US government’s leading infectious diseases official, Anthony Fauci urged Americans to get a Covid-19 booster shot. Fauci has said that an extra shot provides “optimal” protection against Omicron.

While speaking on ABC news, he said, "Preliminary data show that when you get a booster, for example a third shot of an mRNA, it raises the level of protection high enough that it then does do well against the Omicron."

As per health experts, most deaths recorded this year were in unvaccinated people.

Also read | 'Deeply concerning situation': Covid cases surge in the US and UK amid concerns of a new wave

US deaths jumped from 600,000 to 700,000 in a little over 100 days. Also, the next 100,000 deaths took just 73 days, reports Reuters.

As of now, the US has the highest number of reported Covid deaths. It is then followed by Brazil and India. Also, the country will soon surpass 50 million cases.

While the newly emerged Omicron variant is taking over the US, the Delta variant still accounts for more than 99 per cent of all US cases.

Earlier, Fauci said that there were early indications that the Omicron variant was not more severe than strains encountered before. However, he cautioned that it would take weeks to fully understand the full severity of the Omicron variant.

(With inputs from agencies)