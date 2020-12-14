Fake COVID-19 vaccines surge on dark web: Research

While the governments are turning towards various pharmaceutical companies for coronavirus vaccines, some people have decided to rely on the infamous dark web for their shot to protection against the novel coronavirus.

A recent report by Checkpoint Research has shown there has been an alarming increase in the amount of fake COVID-19 vaccines available on the dark web. Anybody, who is able to solve the mystery of the dark web, can order and purchase these fake vaccines...but by paying in bitcoins.

The concept of paying through bitcoins, and not traditional money has made tracking these transactions harder for the experts.

Checkpoint Research has also revealed that the advice being provided on the required dosage of the vaccine is also contradictory to the announcement made by the health experts around the globe. "When researchers communicated with one vendor, they offered to sell an unspecified Covid-19 vaccine for 0.01 BTC (around US$300), and claimed that 14 doses were required. This advice contradicts official announcements, which state that some coronavirus vaccines require two shots per person, each administered three weeks apart," the company said in a statement.

These fake vaccines are being sold in the name of leading pharmaceuticals and are being priced for nearly $250 and above. "The range of medicines advertised by these vendors is extensive, from ‘available coronavirus vaccine $250’ to ‘Say bye bye to COVID19=CHLOROQUINE PHOSPHATE’ to ‘Buy fast.CORONA-VIRUS VACCINE IS OUT NOW’, and we have no way of knowing whether these are genuine," the post reads.

As per the data observed by the company, nearly 1,062 new domains had cropped up since November out of which 400 domains had mentioned 'covid' and 'corona', and the researchers had downsized to six of them being highly suspicious.

The experts claim they had expected such activities to increase once the vaccines were announced and approved by leading governments. However, they are also urging masses not to get trapped in this dark side of the vaccine and not trust any kind of misinformation being spread around by a few.