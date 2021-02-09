Facebook to remove content promoting misinformation about vaccines

In another effort to curb misinformation about vaccines, the social media platform Facebook has decided to ban all kinds of misinformation about every vaccine.

The decision has been taken after several sorts of misinformation has been posted and shared on Facebook for many years.

"We will begin enforcing this policy immediately, with a particular focus on Pages, groups and accounts that violate these rules," said Guy Rose, who is responsible for content decisions. "We'll continue to expand our enforcement over the coming weeks."

This new set of community guidelines will be applied to all user-generated posts and paid advertisements — which were already banned from posting any misinformation.

The same set of community guidelines have been brought in place for the popular media-sharing app Instagram, which is also owned by Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform has been updating its policies related to coronavirus content throughout the time phase of the pandemic.

In April 2020, a few months after the pandemic started, Facebook started posting facts and figures derived from the CDC, which focused on combating misinformation about the pandemic.

While the social media platform was actively limiting the content that was believed to be spreading misinformation, it was not removing any such content.

With these new community guidelines, Facebook will be banning and removing any content promoting misinformation about vaccines, especially the coronavirus vaccines.

