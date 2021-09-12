Facebook office cleaner who led protests at London scared for his job

Facebook’s facilities management firm has demanded the removal of a union activist leading to a campaign against “impossible workloads” imposed on exhausted cleaners at the US tech giant’s London offices.

The emails seen by the Observer show JLL @ Facebook, which manages the social media firm’s London sites, asked Churchill Group to remove the workers’ elected union rep, Guillermo Camacho, from Facebook’s offices.

This was because he helped organise protests against a doubling of cleaning duties in July.

Camacho was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "The number of floors we have to clean has gone up from five to 12 [at Facebook’s offices on Brock Street]. But they haven’t brought in more staff. It’s impossible – I was having to come before my shift and leave late to get it done."

He further added, "It’s making us all really stressed and sick. That’s why we had to protest.”

One of the cleaner claimed that she suffered from internal bleeding, after she was timed cleaning the Brock Street offices by a manager in June. Another cleaner says she had to take painkillers to work after developing excruciating back pain.

Miriam Palencia, 42, who has cleaned Facebook’s Brock Street offices for more three years was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "A manager threatened me with a sanction if I didn’t clean one-and-a-half floors. He timed how long I took. It was hell. I had a haemorrhage on one of my shifts because of the stress.”