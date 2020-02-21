Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hires employees to blow-dry his armpits, reveals book

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg allegedly hires employees to blow-dry his armpits to stop him stress-sweating before big events and speeches, according to a new book.

Technology journalist Steven Levy has claimed in his new book called 'Facebook: The Inside Story' that Zuckerberg is so "consumed by his public image" that his communications executives have to blow-dry his armpits ahead of speeches in order to combat perspiration due to anxiety.

Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, meanwhile, is portrayed as a micromanager and someone who is "fanatical about her public image" and reportedly known to ''scream at underlings''.

However, Facebook spokesperson Liz Bourgeois said that "I doubt this is true and if so it would have been at our communications team's request, but surely anyone who has ever worn a grey t-shirt can relate".

Levy's book is set to release later this month.

The bizarre idea that the Facebook CEO gets someone to blow-dry his armpits has created a huge buzz on social media, sparking several jokes.

The 35-year-old had become famous for his perspiration during a 2010 televised interview when he became visibly nervous and had started perspiring profusely.

The book also highlighted Zuckerberg's ambition of transforming Facebook into a ''futuristic government-style interface to access a database full of information linked to every person''.