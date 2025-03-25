The government of Papua New Guinea has temporarily blocked access to Facebook as part of what it calls a “test” aimed at reducing hate speech, misinformation, pornography, and other harmful material online.

Advertisment

The shutdown, which began on Monday morning and continued into Tuesday, was carried out under the country’s anti-terrorism legislation. As of now, users in Papua New Guinea remain unable to access the platform, with no clear indication of how long the ban will remain in place.

Also read: Are We Dating the Same Guy?: Inside secret Facebook groups where women warn each other about cheaters, abusers

The government did not provide any prior notice before launching the test, prompting sharp criticism from opposition politicians and media figures, who have described the move as “tyranny” and an “abuse of human rights.”

Advertisment

Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili explained the government’s reasoning in a statement, saying the effort is designed to promote “responsible usage” of social media and reduce exposure to damaging content.

“However, the unchecked proliferation of fake news, hate speech, pornography, child exploitation, and incitement to violence on platforms such as Facebook is unacceptable," Tsiamalili said.

Also read: Florida man arrested for making assassination threats against US President Trump on Facebook

Advertisment

“These challenges increasingly threaten the safety, dignity, and well-being of our populace.”

Facebook is by far the most used social media platform in Papua New Guinea, with around 1.3 million users, nearly half of the country’s estimated 2.6 million internet users. In contrast, Instagram only has about 106,000 users.

The platform plays a key role in the country’s public conversations, particularly around politics and social issues. Despite its popularity, the government has frequently criticised Facebook, blaming it for spreading misinformation, especially in connection with recent tribal violence.

Also read: 'Come to bed': Mark Zuckerberg's Meta tries to silence former employee, obtains court order barring THIS tell-all memoir

In 2023, the government launched a parliamentary inquiry into “media disinformation” and has since warned of possible action against the platform.

'Heading into dangerous territory'

The Facebook ban has caused an uproar across the country. Neville Choi, President of the Media Council of PNG, told the Post-Courier that the government’s decision “borders on political autocracy, and an abuse of human rights.”

Papua New Guinea is not the first Pacific nation to consider such a move. In 2021, the Solomon Islands, under then-Prime Minister Mannaseh Sogavare, proposed a similar Facebook ban, though it was later dropped after widespread public opposition.

Also read: Did you see it? Mark Zuckerberg's surprise rock-star performance for wife's 40th birthday and it's NOT AI

(With inputs from agencies)