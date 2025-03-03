You've seen serious Zuckerberg, you've seen techie Zuckerberg, but you might have missed lover boy Zuckerberg, so here you go!

Advertisment

On his wife's 40th birthday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg raised the standards of a perfect husband by dropping a surprise rock-star performance featuring Benson Boone's shiny blue Grammys jumpsuit.

Posting the video of the birthday celebration for wife Priscilla Chan on his very own Instagram, Zuckerberg wrote, "Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to Benson Boone for the jumpsuit and new single."

NEW: Mark Zuckerberg rips off his suit and starts performing in a blue jumpsuit at his wife's 40th birthday party.



What



The billionaire surprised his wife at her birthday party by wearing singer Benson Boone’s jumpsuit that he used during his 2025 Grammy performance of… pic.twitter.com/ompbHIW8mp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2025

Advertisment

Also read: Mark Zuckerberg says he was 'almost sentenced to death in Pakistan' - VIDEO

In the video, which broke the internet on March 1, Zuckerberg was seen wearing black suit and tie until two performers come and strip him and boom - Zuckerberg turned into Benson Boone in a shiny blue jumpsuit.

Boone made headlines last month when he took the Grammys stage in a suit before stripping down to the now-iconic blue outfit. Zuckerberg reportedly wore the exact suit for the performance.

Advertisment

'You are a great partner'

"Celebrating the most important person in my life. You are a great partner, mother, and friend, and I’m grateful to share this life with you," Zuckerberg said in a speech for his wife.

Also read: Reel slamming real: Social Network star Jesse Eisenberg calls Zuckerberg 'obsessed with power'

Internet can't keep clam

As the video was shared online, internet first seemed unaccepting that it was true and not AI generated.

"AI deepfakes have blurred reality so much that no one will believe this is real. But guess what? This isn't AI—it’s Mark Zuckerberg performing at his wife’s 40th birthday. Welcome to the era where reality can no longer be trusted," one internet user wrote.

😱 AI deepfakes have blurred reality so much that no one will believe this is real. But guess what? This isn't AI—it’s Mark Zuckerberg performing at his wife’s 40th birthday. Welcome to the era where reality can no longer be trusted: pic.twitter.com/o6AIo15tkh — Luiza Jarovsky (@LuizaJarovsky) March 1, 2025

Also read: Trump inauguration: From Elon Musk's Nazi salute to Mark Zuckerberg's 'bad boy' moment, these are the viral instances you cannot miss

"Isn’t it refreshing to see a billionaire with a steady partner, going all out to celebrate her in style?" wrote another user.

"My son says this is AI. This can't be Mark ZUCKERBERG acting funny! I thought so, as well. But, it's REAL. For his wife's 40th birthday. And I find it too sweet of a gesture," wrote a third.

The line between reality and deep fake is blurring.



My son says this is AI. This can't be Mark ZUCKERBERG acting funny!



I thought so, as well.



But, it's REAL. For his wife's 40th birthday.



And I find it too sweet of a gesture. pic.twitter.com/ptjL1TgMg5 — Piyu (@PiyuduttaPiyu) March 2, 2025

Also read: Internet is divided on Mark Zuckerberg's viral video looking at Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sánchez