Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that he was "almost sentenced to death in Pakistan" over alleged blasphemous content on his social media platform. During a recent interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg talked about the challenges faced by social media platforms because of government laws and regulations in different countries.

Zuckerberg said, "There are laws in different countries that we disagree with. For example, there was a time when someone was trying to get me sentenced to death in Pakistan because someone on Facebook had a drawing of the Prophet Muhammad, and someone said 'that's blasphemy in our culture'."

Zuckerberg added that he was sued and criminal proceedings were started against him. "But I am not planning to go to Pakistan, so I'm not worried about it," he said, further adding that the situation was a "little disconcerting", adding that "it's not great (if you're) flying over that region, you don't want your plane to go down above Pakistan."

The tech billionaire said that different values that often go against freedom of expression persist across the world. Some want a crackdown or ban on things "we would believe is the right thing to do".

"To have those governments exert that kind of power is a lot of force. This is one of the things that the US government is probably going to need to help defend American tech companies abroad," he said.

Jesse Eisenberg's comment on Zuckerberg

Recently, in an interview with the news agency AFP, Hollywood star Jesse Eisenberg said that the Facebook owner had evolved from having "a sense of righteousness" into "somebody obsessed with power".

Eisenberg played Zuckerberg in the 2010 hit "The Social Network" movie directed by David Fincher.

"As an actor, your job is to empathise with the character, not only empathise but justify," Eisenberg said.

"I was thinking of the (Zuckerberg) character as somebody who was able to understand certain things so much quicker than other people, and who had a kind of sense of righteousness that was born out of his own brilliance," he explained.

But 15 years later, with Zuckerberg shifting his political views to align with Donald Trump's new administration and cutting fact-checking on the US platform, Eisenberg has revised his opinions.

"You kind of wonder like 'oh, so this person didn't evolve into a profile in courage'. This person evolved into somebody obsessed with avarice and power and so that's kind of interesting for me as an actor who at one point thought about this person a lot," the 41-year-old added.

(With inputs from agencies)