Hawaii's Kilauea, which is one of the world's most active volcanoes, spewed lava in a new eruption on Tuesday (February 11). The eruption remained on and off for nearly two months since it went live on December 23. People flocked to the sites inside the national park to look at the stunning views of the eruption.

Advertisment

Also read: Scientists discover world's largest underground thermal lake in Albania

The volcanic eruption has been taking place at the volcano's summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. So far, residential areas have not been threatened by lava.

Kilauea is located on Hawaii's Big Island, about 200 miles (320 kilometres) southeast of Honolulu.

Advertisment

Also read: Japan to expand nuclear power over a decade after Fukushima disaster: Report

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) released a video showing lava coming from the volcano's caldera against the night sky at 6:33 pm (0433 GMT February 12).

The latest eruption began on Tuesday at 10:16 am (2016 GMT). It has marked Kilauea's ninth eruptive episode since it came back to life in late December.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump grants Musk veto power over federal hirings, orders agencies to comply with DOGE directives

Watch the video here:

Absolutely mesmerizing to witness the glowing lava fountain at Kīlauea's summit eruption in Hawai'i. Volcanoes are living monuments to Earth's fiery origins — a stunning reminder that the planet's forces are still alive and at work. pic.twitter.com/PAel7maGBf — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) February 4, 2025

As per USGS, lava fountains from the north vent were estimated to be roughly 330 feet (100 metres) high at 10:45 am (2045 GMT). The lava covered about a quarter of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor, which is a pit crater within the much larger Kilauea caldera.

Also read: Indian PM Narendra Modi and US VP JD Vance discuss US-India energy collaboration over coffee

LIVE: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spews lava https://t.co/E93ZJWNeYO — Reuters (@Reuters) February 12, 2025

Since 1983, Kilauea has been extremely active and erupts rather frequently. Along with Mauna Loa, the world's largest volcano, it is one of six active volcanoes in the Hawaiian Islands.

Despite being much smaller than nearby Mauna Loa, Kilauea is far more active and frequently dazzles tourists in helicopters with its fiery performances.

(With inputs from agencies)