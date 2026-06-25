/'F***ing bulls**t numbers': Trump erupted over India, China tariff data, claims new book

Another startling revelation about a meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has come to fore in a new book. According to an excerpt from the book named ‘Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump’, Trump had an expletive filled exchange with Lutnick over tariffs in India and China. This comes after Trump has been targeted over racist post regarding India and China.

According to the book, Trump refused to accept his own administration’s data on Indian tariffs and lashed out at Lutnick. The book, written by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, offers an account of the first 14 months of Trump’s second term. The tariff incident in the book is before Trump announced Liberation Day tariffs. Trump was convinced that India imposed tariffs of at least 175 per cent on US products, even though official figures compiled by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) showed considerably lower rates.

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What was Trump's expletive filled statement?