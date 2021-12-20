"Extremely rare" pregnancy: Foetus found inside liver of 33-year-old woman in Canada

A rare case of a foetus growing inside liver of a 33-year-old woman in Canada has come to light.

The revelation was shared by the doctor, who diagnosed the unusual condition in the patient.

Dr Michael Narvey, paediatrician, Children's Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba in Canada, has also uploaded a video on social media.

Also Read: Young man's death in New Zealand linked to Pfizer Covid vaccine after he suffered from myocarditis

Dr Narvey said, “I thought I had seen it all but then a 33-year-old woman comes in with a 14-day history of menstrual bleeding and 49 days since her last menstrual period."

On examination of the patient, the doctor unearthed an ectopic pregnancy in the liver of the woman, reported The Sun.

In simple terms, an ectopic pregnancy means a condition when a fertilised egg, instead of getting implanted in the uterine cavity, gets stuck in any other part of the body.

Also Read: China's northwest region hit with hemorrhagic fever

As per the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, ectopic pregnancy in the liver is "exceptionally rare."

In the video, Dr Narvey added, "We see this sometimes in the abdomen but never in the liver. This is a first for me."

The surgeons saved the life of woman by removing the foetus, who couldn't be saved.

(With inputs from agencies)