'Exponential growth': Protests break out in Italy as Europe grapples with virus surge

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge in Europe, scuffles broke out in the northern town of Turin as people protested against COVID-19 curbs imposed in the city.

Watch:

Police in Turin fired tear gas as people protested against the closure of bars and restaurants. Protests have been breaking out across the country since last week when Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced restrictions in the country amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Also Read: COVID's cognitive costs? Some patients' brains may age 10 years

Italy's Campania region in Naples has imposed a lockdown and closed schools and imposed nighttime curfew as the virus continues to spread in the country. In Milan, protesters hurled petrol bombs at the police as officials fired tear gas shells.

Meanwhile, Germany said it was experiencing "exponential growth" in virus cases as the government said the number of cases would likely reach 20,000 a day by the end of the week even as the Czech government asked lawmakers to extend emergency powers until December 3.

Belgium which has been hit hard due to the virus has been contemplating a return to a nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases reached 18,000 on October 20.

Amid the rising cases, the World Health Organization(WHO) warned that Europe needs "serious acceleration" in the fight against COVID-19.

"Right now we are well behind this virus in Europe, so getting ahead of it is going to take some serious acceleration in what we do," Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies expert, said.

"We are seeing a large number of cases, we are seeing widespread disease, we are seeing very very high positivity rates and an increasing lack of capacity to do any effective form of contact-tracing which is further going to drive the disease into the darkness," he said, adding,"and many countries are now facing the spectre of shutdowns in the coming weeks. It is not a situation where I'm sure any country in Europe or in the world would want to be in."