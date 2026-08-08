/Explosive-laden drone, likely from Ukraine, crashes in Bulgaria near gas pipeline, Kyiv denies targeting

A drone carrying a significant amount of explosives entered Bulgaria and exploded on Saturday near the Romanian border and the Trans Balkan gas pipeline, which connects Turkey with Ukraine.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said the explosion caused no casualties. He did not disclose the drone's origin but said it was carrying a "significant" amount of explosives.

"The drone exploded in the immediate vicinity of the Kardam border-crossing with Romania," near the Black Sea in northeastern Bulgaria, "1,000 metres from the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline's compressor station," Radev said in a video released by the government on social media.

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The drone later crashed into a sunflower field, according to Radev.

Bulgaria examines drone debris

Bulgaria's defence ministry examined the debris following the crash and said the drone was of a type "widely used by the Ukrainian military".

However, the ministry said that, "currently, nothing suggests that this was a deliberate incident".

The drone crashed close to the strategic gas pipeline, prompting Bulgarian authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Bulgaria's foreign minister later summoned the Ukrainian ambassador following the crash near the pipeline. The meeting will take place on Monday, aides said.

This comes after Bulgaria halted its military aid to Ukraine in June. Radev said Bulgaria did not belong in the coalition of Kyiv's allies supplying arms and said he preferred diplomatic efforts to end the war.

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Ukraine denies targeting Bulgaria

Ukraine rejected any suggestion that it deliberately targeted Bulgaria after the drone crashed in the country. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi said Kyiv remained in contact with Bulgarian authorities to clarify what happened.

"We are in close contact with the Bulgarian side to clarify the circumstances. We can say with certainty that the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not intentionally direct any assets toward Bulgaria," Tykhyi said.

The Bulgarian defence ministry earlier said the drone was of a type widely used by Ukraine's military. It also said there was currently nothing to indicate that the incident was deliberate.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, drones were detected over an army installation in western Germany that houses a large underground depot, AFP quoted a military operational command spokesman as saying on Saturday.