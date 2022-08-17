Explainer: US successfully tests ICBM after delays. How powerful is the nuclear-capable Minuteman III?

The United States, on Tuesday (August 16), successfully tested a long-range, nuclear-capable ballistic missile. The test was conducted after a couple of delays that were done on purpose to avoid further escalating tensions over Ukraine and Taiwan.

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched by the Air Force Global Strike Command over the Pacific from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Why was the test delayed?

The test was delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China's show of force near Taiwan earlier this month. The test was also cancelled in March as the nation wanted to delay the test to lower nuclear tensions with Moscow during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

What is Minuteman III ICBM?

Minuteman III is an intercontinental ballistic missile. The nuclear-capable Minuteman III is made by Boeing Co and it is the key to the US military's strategic arsenal.

It started development in 1964 and entered service in 1970 with a force of 550 missiles. Notably, the Minuteman family of missiles are vital for the US land-based nuclear strategic force since 1962.

Reports have mentioned that the United States usually conducts two or more tests of the Minuteman III each year as it wants to ensure that the arsenal is still reliable and functioning well.

After the latest test, the US military said that the test has been conducted to demonstrate the readiness of the United States nuclear forces. It also provides confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent.

Maj. Armand Wong, Task Force commander, said, "Our test launches are scheduled well in advance and are not reactionary to world events. A meticulous planning process for each launch begins six-months to a year prior to launch."

"Our best Airmen from each of the three missile wings worked in conjunction with the 576th Flight Test Squadron to proudly showcase some very technical skills that comprise the heart of our nuclear deterrence mission," Maj. Wong added.

What are the Minuteman III specifications?

The silo-based Minuteman III missile has a maximum range of 13,000 km and can travel at a speed of approximately 24,000 kph. It is capable of carrying a payload of three reentry vehicles.

The missile is 18.2 m long with a diameter of 1.85 m. It also has a launch weight of 34,467 kg.

