Explained: World’s 1st transatlantic flight using 100% green fuels takes off from London. All you need to know

The world’s first transatlantic powered by 100 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) took off on Tuesday (Nov 28) from London and is currently en route to New York. The flight operated by Virgin Atlantic, dubbed Flight100, marked the first step in a potential low-carbon option as the world continues to grapple with the impact of climate change and is looking for ways in which it can lower the release of Earth-warming gases.

The large passenger powered by only alternative fuels operated by a Virgin Boeing 787 and powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines plans to show that SAF is a safe replacement for fossil-derived jet fuel compatible with today’s engines, airframes and fuel infrastructure.

The flight took off from London’s Heathrow Airport at 1149 GMT scheduled to arrive at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport at 1940 GMT.

The maiden flight also comes days ahead of the beginning of COP28 climate talks in Dubai which are expected to focus on the future role of fossil fuels, and whether countries should commit to phasing out the use of carbon emitting coal, oil and gas.

What is SAF?

The so-called SAF is typically made from renewable biomass and waste resources but is said to have the potential to deliver the performance of petroleum-based jet fuel but with a fraction of its carbon footprint. SAF can be made from a variety of sources, including crops and household waste.

The SAF for Flight100 is made from a “unique duel blend” which includes 88 per cent of HEFA and 12 per cent of SAK, the former is said to be made from waste fats, while the latter is rest from the wastes of corn production in the United States, said Virgin Atlantic.

The fuel used by Flight100 also includes a small amount of synthetic aromatic kerosene made from waste corn, said the company. While the SAF is not unheard of since it is used in jet engines as part of a blend with traditional kerosene, this is the first time that a flight will only run on this type of fuel.

About Flight100

The one-of-a-kind flight is not carrying any paying passengers or cargo but includes passengers like Virgin Atlantic’s billionaire founder Richard Branson, its chief executive Shai Weiss, and United Kingdom’s Transport Minister Mark Harper.

Boeing 787 has been filled with 50 tonnes of SAF and will become the first time a commercial airline has flown long haul on 100 per cent “green fuel”. The Flight100’s departure follows the Gulfstream G600 business jet’s successful transatlantic crossing using the same fuel last week.

The milestone also comes after successful ground tests and analyses conducted as well as following the approval by the UK regulator the Civil Aviation Authority earlier this month.

The Virgin Atlantic-led, partly government funded, project involves a number of major companies including Rolls-Royce, Boeing and energy giant BP.

The consortium also includes Imperial College London, the University of Sheffield, ICF, and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI). Researchers from Imperial and Sheffield will be leading the scientific work to assess the climate effects of the Flight100.

How much difference does SAF make?

As countries across the world have sought to decarbonise in the upcoming decade the aviation industry is relying on SAF as the most effective tool available to help bring its net emissions down to zero.

The aviation industry is arguably one of the most difficult to decarbonise and accounts for around three per cent of emissions which contribute to human-induced climate change as a result of carbon dioxide and non-carbon dioxide emissions.

The use of SAF is not going to stop planes from emitting carbon, but the industry says the “lifecycle emissions” of these fuels can be up to 70 per cent lower compared to fossil-based jet fuel over its lifecycle.

But while SAF is key to reducing those emissions it comes at a cost which is about three to five times higher than regular jet fuel right now and accounts for less than 0.1 per cent of total global jet fuel in use today.

The planes releasing carbon dioxide also release particulate matter (PM) which causes contrails which are said to contribute significantly to climate change since they trap heat causing a greenhouse effect – particularly those that persist at night.

Therefore, researchers believe that we can reduce the aviation industry’s contribution to global warming by taking steps like using SAF altering flight altitude and flying during the daytime.

Researchers who are leading the scientific work, ahead of the take-off on Tuesday, measured particulate matter (PM) emitted by a smaller-scale aircraft engine and found that SAF reduces the emissions of PM.

As per the Imperial College in London the researchers will also reportedly analyse the effect of using SAF after the flight with on-board flight data, weather data and satellite imagery to estimate the amount of particulate matter released and track any contrails formed by the flight.

Last month, the head of the International Airlines Group (IAG) said the risk of the aviation industry not meeting the European Union mandate for SAF availability in 2025 is higher than 90 per cent.

Similarly, a report by Reuters citing analysts said that the 2030 target looks challenging given SAF’s small volumes and its high cost.

‘Greenwashing’

While many have hailed the maiden flight as a success story that, according to the UK’s transport minister, could inspire the “next generation of solutions” others, like environmental advocacy group Stay Grounded have described it as a “greenwashing distraction.”

“(Fuel substitutes) are nowhere close to being scalable in the necessary timeframe to avoid climate collapse. What is urgently needed is to reduce the burning of fossil jet fuels, which means reducing flights wherever possible,” said Magdalena Heuwieser, who represents the network, as quoted by Reuters.